Sick Sense Clothing Forever Lovers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

HAVE FUN: At Sick Sense Clothing we design for fun. Christmas, birthdays, holiday gifts for family, friends, or just treat yourself to a cool gift. Awesome design ideas for a people who are looking for something new and different. MAKES GREAT GIFT: Check out all our cool designs. You cant go wrong with this cool, fun gift idea. Gift them something they will enjoy wearing all year long. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only