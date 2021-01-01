Forever in My Heart by Vito Guarino Photographic Print on Canvas

Forever In My Heart by Vito Guarino, canvas wall art. Conceptual photograph of an old man holding a screen distorting his image, while holding an old photograph. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.25" D