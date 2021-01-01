The Forestdale™ 14.75\" 1 light outdoor wall light features a classic look with its traditional arm curling detail and Olde Bronze finish and clear seeded glass. The clear seeded glass mimics the look of rain that works in a traditional environment. Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Warranty is one (1) year from the date of purchase. Kichler Forestdale 14.75-in H Olde Bronze Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 49735OZ