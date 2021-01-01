Trademark Fine Art 'Forest Life X' Canvas Art by Sue Schlabach

Artist: Sue SchlabachSubject: AnimalsStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features animals standing in a blue floral scene.Sue Schlabach has worked for Wild Apple as a designer, art director and artist for 15 years. Her love of the arts began as a child in southeastern Pennsylvania where she grew up in a house filled with references to botany, towers of books, antique quilts, and the ticking and tocking of many heirloom clocks. In such a place you just start to make things, and thus began a lifelong obsession. Sue\'s art includes painted works in acrylics and oils, multi-media collage and photographic collage.