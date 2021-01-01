From foreside home and garden
Foreside Home & Garden Set of 3 Hexagonal Wood Decorative Storage Nesting Trays, Set
Track everyday necessities or style with a flameless candle or plants. A neutral distressed finish makes these casual and transitional between decor styles. Pieced fir wood in a hexagon shape with a light distressed finish. Large and small sizes are natural fir wood with a soft white wash finish. Medium size is natural fir wood with a distressed white paint finish. Not food safe, decor use only.