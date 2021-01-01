From foreside home and garden
Foreside Home & Garden Black Chicken Pattern 27 x 18 Inch Woven Kitchen Tea Towel with Hand Sewn Poms
Advertisement
Both decorative and functional uses. These urban chickens are perfect for the modern farmhouse. Adorned with hand sewn pom pom trim. Each tea towel has some special attention to detail. Hand sewn tassels or individually sewn machine trim. Making each towel hand touched. Machine wash separately in cold water. Line dry. Do Not Bleach. Warm Iron If Necessary.