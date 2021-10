Forerunner 935 Sleek Sport Watch Running GPS Unit Black Renewed

Offers advanced running and multisport features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams Provides elevation changes with a built-in barometer; altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearings Evaluates your training status to indicate if youre undertraining or overdoing it and offers additional performance monitoring features Provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, including ground contact time balance, stride length and more Premium GPS running/triathlon watch with wrist-based heart rate;Strap material: silicone; Smartphone compatibility: iPhone, Android, Windows