Forerunner 45S 39mm Easytouse GPS Running Watch with Coach Free Training Plan Support White

Gps running Watch with Coach training plan support Smaller-sized easy-to-use running watch estimates heart rate at the wrist and Features GPS to Track your pace, distance, intervals and more Works with free Coach Adaptive training plans that bring expert, personalized coaching right to your wrist Connected features include smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, automatic uploads to our connect online community, live tracking and controls for the music playing on your paired compatible smartphone Safety and tracking Features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone Sports apps for running, cycling, indoor track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 14 hours in GPS mode Included Components: Forerunner 45S; Charging C