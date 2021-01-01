From blueparrott
Forerunner 35 Watch White International Version US warranty
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. BUILT-IN GPS - Built-in to acquire satellites quickly to track how far, how fast and where you run, even under tree cover. No Phone required! 24/7 HEART RATE MONITORING - WHRM gives you heart rate all day and night -no additional strap required. VIBRATION ALERTS - Helpful vibration alerts notify you of running prompts, activity tracking milestones, smart notifications and virtual pacing progress. UPDATED DISPLAY - New high resolution display that is perfect for indoor/outdoor viewing. SMART CONNECTIVITY - Auto uploads, smart notifications, LiveTrack, music controls and automatic SW updates.