From nshi
Forearm Support Pauner - Better Than Normal Keyboard Wrist Rest - Works Well with Ergonomic Mouse
Advertisement
Better than normal keyboard wrist rest, because this gives support to the whole arm, not only to the wrist. Gives support to both hands so it reduces strain on hands and shoulders when working on the computer. Easily attachable to all typical desktops by strong metallic fasteners. Surface material comfortable lycra fabric. The inner material strong metal and wood. Professional ergonomic office equipment pack includes: 1 pc forearm support and 1 pc mouse pad