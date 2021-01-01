Modern Forms Forbes LED Bath Bar - Color: Silver - Size: 3-Light

Add an artisanal touch to your interiors with the fabulous Forbes LED Bath Bar from Modern Forms. A clean contemporary design, it's anchored to the wall with a single rectangular plate, sending out a series of powerful LEDs under rounded shades of reclaimed K5 crystal, themselves held in place by a single aluminum band. The lamping is damp-rated, and the fixture is easily able to mount either vertically or horizontally, pouring out a generous helping of ambient light all around it. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver.