For Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro/9 Pro Max Case, Rugged Shockproof Dual Layer Protective Cover[With 360 ° Kickstand] [Magnetic Car Mount] With Two.

2 In 1 Design Case That Has A Hard Pc Outer Shell And A Soft Silicone Tpu Inner. It Can Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps, Vibrations And Other Factors In Daily Use. Built In 360 Degree Rotation Ring Holder, Feature Ideal For Watching Videos, Browsing Web, Case Provides Easy Access To All Buttons, Controls And Ports. Built-In Magnetic Iron Plate, That Allows The Case To Be Attached To The Magnetic Car Holder, Direct Adsorption. With A Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protect Film,0.3Mm,9H,High-Quality, Prevent Cell Phone Screen Damage, Hard Object Scratches, Anti-Fingerprint To Keep The Screen Clear.