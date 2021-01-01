From general
For Ulefone Note 9P Case, With Tempered Glass Screen Protector. (2 In 1) Crystal Clear Soft Silicone Shockproof Tpu Transparent Bumper Protective.
Advertisement
Material: Silicone: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Ulefone Note 9P Precise Openings Allow Easy Accesses To All Buttons And Ports Without Removing The Case, Provide Full Protection For Your Phone Special Tempered Glass Screen Protector With Hardness 9H, Ultra Durable. Anti-Scratch, Anti-Explosion, Anti-Dust, Anti-Fingerprint. The Shells Sides Made Of Flexible Shock-Absorption Tpu, Built-In Spider-Web Texture Helps Great Heat Dissipation In The Process Of Using Your Phone. Shell With Textured Carbon Fiber Accents, Four Corners With A Drop-Proof Airbag Design, With Wear-Resistant, Anti Shock, Moisture Effect. It Can Minimizes Shock/Drop Damage. Package Incuding: 1 Phone Shell + 1 Tempered Glass Film.