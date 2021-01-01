From general
For Samsung Note 9, Galaxy Note 9, Designed Flip Wallet Phone Case Cover, A23243 Elephant Family 23243
Advertisement
Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Wallet Flip Case With 2X Card Slots, 1X Id Slot And Cash Layer, Easy Access To Buttons, Ports And Cameras Inner Cover Is Made From Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu), Which Fully Wraps And Protects The Phone Eye-Catching Design, Hd Digital Printing & Proudly Made In Australia Professional And Honest Australian Seller