From mad catz

2 Pack for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Tab S6 105 inch Screen Protector Tempered Glass Anti Scratch Bubble Free

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Made from the high quality tempered-glass for maximum scratch protection and no residue when removed 2.5D rounded edge glass for comfort on the fingers and hand 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, and maintains the original touch experience Hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating to reduce sweat and reduce fingerprints Include 2 pcs tempered glass screen protectors

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com