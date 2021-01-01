From canus goat's milk
for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e S62019 S3 972017 Tab S4 105 2018 Tab A 1012019 1052018 Tablet Charging Cord Extra Long 66 Ft USB C Cable UL Listed
Advertisement
[Power Specs] Input: 100V-240V AC; Output: DC 5V, 2A. Smart Rapid Power Supply Adapter Compatible with 10W 9W 5W. [Certification] UL/CE/FCC/RoHS certified. Build In Dynamic IC, IC & Power Fuse for Rapid Charging and Over Charge Protection. [Suitable Models] Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5(2018), 10.1(2019), Tab S3 9.7 (2017), S4 10.5(2018), S5e(2019), Tab Advanced 2, Tab Active 2 Tablet. [Perfecter USB C Length] The Durable Charging Cord Supports MAX 2A Current and Transfer Data Up to 480-Mbps Via USB 2.0.It Fits Perfectly Any Occasion What You Want. [After Sale Service] 90 Days Money Back Guarantee - 24 Months Free Exchange. Within 24H Email Reply Service.