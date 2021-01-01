From the waterport
2 Pack For Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 2018 T835 T830 Tempered Glass Screen Protector 9 Hardness HD AntiScratch FullCoverage 25D Arc Edges Lifetime.
Advertisement
Specially Designed full Screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Thin glass gives you the experience of feeling the original screen. 9H strong-hardness prevent keys and other outside objects Scratched. 2.5D Round Edge & 99% HD Clarity and Maintains the Original Touch Experience. Our screen protector comes with a dust remover, screen wipe and lint-free dry cloth for easy installation. Protected by Service and Lifetime Replacement