For Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Wallet Case, Folio Flip Kickstand Pu Leather Soft Tpu Full Protection Case With Card Slots And Wrist Strap Magnetic.

Large Capacity: This Wallet Phone Case Built-In 9 Card Slots And 2 Side Money Pockets So That Have Enough Room To Store A Lot Of Credit Cards, Licenses, Photos, Cashes And So On. More Capacity And More Convenient To Meet All Your Need For Phone Case With Wallet Design. Multiple Functions: Magnetic Closure Deign Holds Phone Firmly And Securely Closed, Prevents Phone And The Contents Of Wallet Falling Off. This Phone Can Fold As A Kickstand Which Allows Free Your Hand When Movie-Watching Or Video-Chatting. A Durable Wrist Strap Make It Easier To Carry Around. All-Round Protection: Calf Stripe Outlook Is Low-Key But Stylish, Superior Feel. Premium Pu Leather Protects Your Phone From Drops, Bumps, Scratches And Dust. The Raised Edge Of Camera And Screen Usefully Provides All-Round Protection For Your Phone. Precise Cutting: Precise Hole Cutouts For Camera, Speaker And Charging Interface Allow You Easily And Sensitively Access All Funct