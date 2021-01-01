For Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case, Heavy Duty Outdoor Sports Military Shockproof Waterproof Dustproof Hybrid Metal Cover?No Tempered Glass? For.

?Shockproof? : Metal Case. Protective Effects Of Protruding Hyper-Elastic Silicon Sandwiches And Metal Frame With Screws Fixed Offer Up To 6 Feet Drop Protection, Military Grade High Impact Shock Absorption When Unexpected Falls. Perfect For Outdoor Sports, Like Cycling, Hiking And Camping. Aluminum Metal+Silicone?: 3-Layer Design Protects Your Phone Drops, Shocks, And Scratches While A Front Raised Lip Protects The Screen And Back Raised Lip Protects The Camera. Support Wireless Charger? : Supports Wireless Charging Without Remove The Case. Unique Design Allows Easy Access To All Controls And Ports Without Having To Remove Case. All Buttons, Ports, And Camera Lenses Remain Unrestricted. Easy To Put On And Easy To Take Off.