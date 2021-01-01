From gray away
for Samsung Galaxy J3 StarAchieveAuraOrbit J3V 3rd Gen 2018 Detachable Magnetic Wallet Case Gold
Advertisement
Package Includes: 1 of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018), J3 Achieve, J3 Star, Sol 3, Express Prime 3, Amp Prime 3, J3 V J3V 3rd Gen SM-J337 Phone Case, 1 of Free Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Easy slide and snap design requires no additional tools to install. Custom-cut with access to all function, button and ports. Protect your phone from bump, scratches, finger marks, and dust. Case made to fit Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018), Express Prime 3 2018 (AT & T), Galaxy J3 Star SM-J337 (MetroPCS, T-Mobile), Galaxy J3 Achieve (Boost Mobile), Galaxy Amp Prime 3 (Cricket), Galaxy Sol 3 2018 (Cricket), Galaxy J3 / J3V 3rd Gen. (Verizon), Galaxy J3 Aura (U.S. Cellular), Galaxy J3 Orbit S357BL/S367VL (TracFone, Straight Talk, Net10, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile).