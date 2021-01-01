From general

For Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Case, Samsung A72 5G Phone Case With Tempered Glass Screen Protector Kickstand Card Slots With Stand Holder Magnetic Flip.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

top quality: Samsung Galaxy A72 case is made of high quality PU leather and flexible TPU, protects your smartphone from accidental drops, bumps, dust and scratches. multl-function: Our Samsung Galaxy A72 wallet case has 2 Card Slots for ID, credit cards. One side pocket for cash receipts and bills. Just one phone case can meet your daily carrying demand. Foldable Kickstand: The outer wallet case can protect your device from bumps and scratches and the stylish magnetic closure design secures your stuff. And it can switch to a horizontal position and act as a firm stand so that you have easy access to enjoy videos. Precise Cutouts: Precise cutouts for speakers, camera and other functional ports, allowing you access to all ports and controls easily, and allow to charge without taking off the case.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com