For Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Case, Samsung A72 5G Phone Case With Tempered Glass Screen Protector Kickstand Card Slots With Stand Holder Magnetic Flip.

top quality: Samsung Galaxy A72 case is made of high quality PU leather and flexible TPU, protects your smartphone from accidental drops, bumps, dust and scratches. multl-function: Our Samsung Galaxy A72 wallet case has 2 Card Slots for ID, credit cards. One side pocket for cash receipts and bills. Just one phone case can meet your daily carrying demand. Foldable Kickstand: The outer wallet case can protect your device from bumps and scratches and the stylish magnetic closure design secures your stuff. And it can switch to a horizontal position and act as a firm stand so that you have easy access to enjoy videos. Precise Cutouts: Precise cutouts for speakers, camera and other functional ports, allowing you access to all ports and controls easily, and allow to charge without taking off the case.