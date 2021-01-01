For Samsung Galaxy A10s [Not Fit A10e/A10] - Slim Graphic Design Premium Heavy Duty [Impact Resistant] Rugged Defender Shockproof Dual Layer.

?Wireless Charging Compatible? The Specially Designed Thin Back Cover Ensures A Normal Wireless Charging Without The Hassle Of Repeatedly Removing And Installing The Phone Case. Easy Installation Design? Easy Allows To Access To All Functions. Precise Cutouts Ensures All Buttons And Ports At Exact Locations. Specially Raised Cutouts Design Protects The Core Openings Of Your Phone. Durable Design? Dual Layer: Dual Layers Of Shockproof Tpu And Solid Pc For Double Protection. Specially Tough Reinforced Four-Corner Non-Slip Texture Protect Your Phone From All Bumps And Falls. Textured Interior For Additional Shock Absorbent Protection. [Stylish Graphic Design] Stylish, Graphic, Fashion, Classy, Beautiful, And Light-Weight With Access To All Buttons. It Will Be A Perfect Gift For Your Family Members Or Friends. Really Cute, Pretty For Teen Girls And Women. Unique Design Make Your Phone Special And Gorgeous.