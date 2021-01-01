For Samsung A21 Case, Galaxy A21 Case, Dual Layer Hard Pc Bumper + Soft Tpu Cover Shockproof Protective Clear Phone Case Cover For Samsung Galaxy.

?Hd Pattern Printing?Unique Patterns Printed In High Definition On The Transparent Mobile Phone Case, Will Not Fade, Mobile Phone Case For Your Phone To Bring A Beautiful And Lovely Appearance? Screen And Camera Protection?Raised Bumpers To Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surface, Providing Maximum Protection For The Screen And Camera To Prevent Scratches Or Cracks? 2 In 1 Clear Phone Case?Made Of Premium Soft Tpu Back+Hard Pc Bumper Material. Unique Shock-Absorption Design: 4 Corners Effectively Absorb Shocks, From The Impacts Of Accidental Falls Or Drops, Better Protect The Phone? Precision Cutting?All Buttons And User-Friendly Interface Design To Avoid Frequent Disassembly. Allows You To Easily Access Your Phone Speakers, Volume Buttons, Camera, Charging Port And Other Ports