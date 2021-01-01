From first deal
for Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro Case Magnetic Flip with Multi Card Slots Wallet Stand PU Leather Full Cover Protective Case.
Advertisement
Brand Compatibility Compatible Model Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro Material PU Leather, TPU Feature Built-In Magnet, Flip, With Card Slots, With Stand, Camera Protection, Precise Cutout Function Shockproof, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Scratch Type Full Body Pattern Solid Color Color Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Rose Red Package Included 1* Protective Case