for Raspberry Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p with OV5647 Sensor Video Camera Module for Raspberry Pi Model ABB+ Pi 2 Raspberry Pi 3 3B+ Pi 4 and Pi.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible: camera module fit for Raspberry Pi Model A/B/B+, Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3, 3B+, Pi 4, Pi Zero, Pi Zero W. Specification: 5 Megapixels sensor with OV5647 webcam sensor in a fixed-focus lens; the high-definition video camera is capable of 2592 x 1944 pixel static images and supports video resolution 1080p@30fps, 720p@60fps and 640x480p 60/90 video recording. video recording. Ribbon flex cable: 11.81in/30cm golden camera cable specially designed for Raspberry Pi zero/zero w, model: FPC; 5.90in/15cm and 19.68in/50cm white camera cable for Raspberry Pi Model A/B/B+, Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3, 3B+, Pi 4, model: FFC. Endless creativity: 15-pin MIPI camera serial interface - plugs directly into the Raspberry Pi board; The camera module size: 25mm 24mm 9mm and weight only 3g, making it perfect for mobile, you can be applied to image recognition and image tracking, etc. If you ha