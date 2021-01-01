for Raspberry pi Camera Day Night Vision IRCut Video Camera 1080p HD Webcam 5MP OV5647 Sensor for Raspberry Pi RPi 4 3 B B+ 2B 3A+ 2 1 Zero W by

Best Quality Guranteed. All-day image - it's built-in ir-cut camera, automatically switches day and night mode for better and clearer image. This can avoid image color cast, which is easier for beginners to use. Support all PRI model - This Raspberry Pi camera Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4/3/2/1 model B/ B +/ a + Pi zero & w. Csi interface - This Pi camera module uses the dedicated CSI interface, via the CSI bus, A higher bandwidth Link which carries 5 megapixels data from the camera back to the processor. 1080P HD Webcam - the IR video Camera is capable of 2592 x 1944 pixel static images, and also supports 1080 P @ 30 FPS, 720 P @ 60 FPS and 640 x480 P 60/90 video Recording, with 5MP Ov5647 1080P webcam sensor. Strong customer service team - as long as you have any questions about the product, we will solve your problem immediately when we receive your email.