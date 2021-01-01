for Oculus Quest & Oculus Quest 2 Link Cable, USB A to USB C Cable 16ft 5M USB 3.2 High Speed Data Transfer & Fast Charging USB C Cable Compatible.

Compatible With Oculus Quest / Quest 2: KOUME link cable connects Oculus Quest and Quest 2 to your gaming device perfectly, so you can play a wide range of Oculus rift apps and games 16FT length Link Cable: VR link cable reach 16ft length, lightweight, flexible design provides more freedom when you enjoy your gaming time happily USB 3.2 GEN 1 - Data transfer rate up to 5Gbps, which allows it connects Oculus Link Program with no lag or delay with our cable. Please make sure to plug it into USB 3.0 slot on the motherboard or GPU to ensure optimal performance USB C 90 Degree angle End design: The 90-degree USB C design makes you easy to use with the Quest VR headset and not easily damaged when playing game Date Sync & Charging: The 3A current allows you to charge quickly while playing, maintaining stable and high-speed data transmission What You Get: Our high quality PC link cable 16FT suitable for extended connection of USB device interfaces, worry-free warranty and friendly custom