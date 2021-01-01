From general
For Motorola Moto G9 / Moto G9 Play/Moto E7 Plus/Moto E7 (2020) Screen Protector [Privacy Anti-Spy], Superguardz, Anti-Glare, Anti-Scratch.
Advertisement
Material: Tempered Glass Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G9 / Moto G9 Play / Moto E7 Plus Privacy Anti-Spy Screen Protector: Tinted Screen Keeps Your Information Private. Maintain The Privacy Of Your Screen While In A Crowded Area, Bus, Train, Airplane, Etc. Real Touch Sensitivity: Natural Feel That Provides Flawless Touch Screen Accuracy Bubble Free: Self-Adhering Surface To Prevent Bubble Generation For Easy Installation Resistant To Finger & Grease Marks, Repels Dust And Reduces Glare