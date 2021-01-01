for Moto G5 Plus TPU Flexible Protective Cover Compatible for Motorola 5th Generation for Moto G5 Plus Purple Beautiful Shiny Starry Space Fashion.

Perfectly Compatible For Motorola Plus 5th Generation(for Moto G5 Plus)(not G5, only G5 Plus!). Use Most Advanced Printing Technology with bright and vivid color effect. Some other printing cases in the market is with poor color effects. Free to access volume button and power button without taking the off. Protect your phone from scratch, dusk, shock and accidental fall. We guarantee 100% satisfaction shopping experience. Any problem or question will be handled upon contacting us.