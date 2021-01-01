for Moto G Stylus 2020 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector Full Cover Rotatable Kickstand Belt Clip Military Grade Protection for Motorola.

Specially designed for: Only compatible with Moto G Stylus 2020, perfect coverage of your phone. 360-degree rotatable bracket: Multi-function bracket which you can hold your phone with one hand and you can also more convenient to do whatever you want. The bracket can place the phone with any angle. And you can put it on the table to prevent falling. Anti-slip and Anti-scratch function: The screen of the phone is protected by a hard PC. The camera is protected by the raise lips. Even if placed with sharp objects such as keys, it will not damage the phone, fully protecting the screen and back shell of the phone. Thick touching and good quality to provide a good sense of use. Military grade protection: Four angle strengthen protection even if the phone falls to the ground, there will be no damage. Full cover design which can effectively cushion landing collision. The super level of protection doesn't damage the phone even if it falls fr