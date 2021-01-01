For Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Case [With Built-In Screen Protector] Triple Layer Tough Shell Shockproof Phone Cover For Moto G Power/Moto G.

Built In Screen Protector & Camera Protection: With Built-In Screen Protector To Keep Screen From Scratching. All The 4 Corners Camera Hole And Includes Raised Edges And A Silicone Lip To Keep The Screen From Scratching Or Touching The Ground Rugged, Triple Layer Protective Case With Poly-Carbonate Hard Shell Exterior And Flexible Tpu Inner Core Protecting Against Sudden Drops And Falls, Protects Your Device Against Impacts And Bumps Without Damaging The Device. Built For Heavily Use And Outdoors Function: Widely Used For Outdoor Activities And Travelling Drop-Roof, Shockproof And Dust-Proof, Especially Four Reinforced Corner Provide Extremely Strong Protection Provides Full Access To Phone Ports, Functions And Sensitivity. Including All Buttons, Camera, Headphone Jack, Speakers, Microphone And Charging Port. Simple, Elegant, Functional, Classic Colors, And Lasting Protection For Moto G Power / Moto G Stylus