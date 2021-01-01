From vito

For Microsoft XBOX One S X941022-013 AFB1212SHA03A 12V 0.80A 12cm Heat Sink fan

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For Microsoft XBOX One S X941022-013 AFB1212SHA03A 12V 0.80A 12cm Heat Sink fan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com