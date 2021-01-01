From villeroy & boch
Villeroy & Boch For Me French Rice Bowl, 25 oz, White
Advertisement
Round Bowl Made of White porcelain for small treats such as soups, starters, cereals or desserts, suitable for everyday use Size ideal for small meals, can be filled as desired, perfectly combinable with for me tableware Also suitable for catering thanks to its handy shape, stackable inside each other, shock and impact resistant edges Dishwasher safe, suitable for microwaves and ovens BIS 392. 0 °F, high quality: premium porcelain Made in Germany Contents: 1 x Villeroy & Boch for me French rice bowl, 25 oz., premium porcelain, White, Weight: 0.84 Pounds, Manufacturer: Villeroy and Boch