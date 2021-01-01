For Makita 18V LXT Tool Drill Holder Wall Mount Brackets Hook Storage Rack Van

Specification: Item Type: Electric Tool HolderApplication: Fixing Devices For Makita 18V Electric Tool, Electric Drill Product material: ABSSize: 9 x 7.5cm/3.5 x 3.0inThickness: 0.5cm/0.2inFeatures:-Compact design, small size, light weight, easy to carry-It is suitable for Makita 18v lithium battery power tools -It can be fixed on the wall and roof to facilitate the side hanging and suspension of electric tools-This product does not contain screw, does not take the magnetism, does not have the electricity, may sell in many countries- ABS material is more environmentally friendly and less harmful to human body. Package included:1 x Tool Drill HolderNotes:1.Manual measuring, please allow 1 ~ 3 cm error, thank you.2.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.