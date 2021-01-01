From first deal
for M3 Case with Four-Corner Bumpers Micro-Matte Translucent Shockproof Anti-Fingerprint PC Protective Case Back Cover-Blue
Advertisement
Brand Compatibility Compatible Model M3 Material PC & TPU Edge Feature Translucent, With Bumpers, Shockproof, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Scratch, Non-Yellow, Durable Type Back Cover Color Black, Red, Blue, Green Package Included 1* Impact Resistant Protective Case Tips The pictures on display are only for reference. Each protective case has the correct hole position, and we will send thecorresponding protective case of this model according to the commodity link.