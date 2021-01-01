for M190EN03 V0 V1 M.NT68676 Screen Controller Drive Board 12801024 19' HDMI DVI VGA LCD Monitor Panel LVDS 30Pin CCFL DIY kit (M190EN03 V1)

When placing an order. Please choose your correct LCD screen model or leave message to let us know. This is very important, This way we can send the right controller board to you. Thanks. M190EN03 V0 M190EN03 V1 Package list: 1Pcs x M.NT68676 controller driver board 1Pcs x Suitable LVDS cable (depend on your LCD panel model) 1Pcs x Suitable inverter (depend on your LCD panel) 1Pcs x Keyboard with cable Professional and considerate customer service provided, any inquiries or questions will be answers within 24 hours. Any dissatisfaction or problem will be solved at the first place with satisfied solution Return accept, please keep the original package to secure the return goods. Please contact us first before claiming to Amazon. We dedicated to protect your benefit, you could rely on us. This LCD driver board provides excellent detail with a stunning resolution, making it perfect for productivity and multimedia applications.