for LP156WH2 (TL)(A1)/(TL)(B1)/(TL)(AE)/(TL)(H2) 40-Pin HDMI-Compatible+VGA+2AV 1366768 WLED LVDS LCD Control (LP156WH2 (TL)(AE))
Work power is: DC 12V 2A (DC Port: 1.35MM and 3.5MM inner+ outside-), and also supports micro USB 5V 2A Power supply. Video: 2 mini HDMI Audio: Small speaker, earphone Language: Chinese English Board Size: 82mm(L) X 60mm(W)X 10mm(H) The kit includes: 1Pcs x Controller driver board 1Pcs x EDP signal cable 1Pcs x Keyboard with cable Compatible with work screen model: LP156WH2 (TL)(A1) LP156WH2 (TL)(B1) LP156WH2 (TL)(AE) LP156WH2 (TL)(H2) Great visuals: This LCD driver board provides excellent detail with a stunning resolution, making it perfect for productivity and multimedia applications. Wide viewing angles: This LCD driver board advanced liquid crystal formula for advanced technology for premium color performance, which has no color difference at any viewing angle.