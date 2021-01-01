for LG Stylo 6 Case LG Stylo 6 Phone Case Drop Protection Defender Magnetic Car Mount Rotating Ring Kickstand Case with 2 PCS Tempered Glass Screen.

Only compatible with LG Stylo 6. Double-layer super-strong protection. PC metal paint anti-skid and anti-sweat, effectively prevent fingerprints. Soft TPU provides powerful shock absorption function. Four corners are also securely wrapped. Don't worry about any damage to your cell phone. Perfect combination of art and design, excellent protection without adding too much bulk. Kickstand Function and compatible with magnetic car mount holder (Not included). The bracket has a strong bearing capacity and can effectively hold your mobile phone for your enjoyment. Easy to stick your magnetic car mount holder ( not included), which escort you to drive smoothly. Raised edages for camera and screen. Careful design adds extra protection to the camera and screen. Whether the camera is down or the screen is down, you can rest assured. Cut accurately and fit all holes of mobile phone. We provide quality after-sales service. If you have