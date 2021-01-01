for LG K51 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector Rotatable Metal Ring Holder Compatible with Magnetic Car Kickstand Case for LG K51 Rose Gold

Applicable only: Customized for LG K51, neither loose nor tight, perfect fit for your phone. Perfect product design: Two - in - one case, consists of comfortable TPU and hard PC, the two are closely aligned, escort your phone. The raised lip on the edge protects the screen and camera. Accurate tailoring makes it easy to access all sockets and features. The inner case cleverly designs a diamond-shaped heat sink to prevent your phone from heating up after a long period of use. Compatible with Magnetic Car Holder: There is a hidden iron in the ring, can be used with magnetic car mount holder (not including). When you're driving, you can put your phone on the magnetic car holder for navigation. Rotatable Ring Holder: With ring buckle, you can handle the phone with one hand, with your finger clasps the ring, and easily touch the phone's screen with your thumb. Ring buckles can rotate, when you want to see a movie, your phone can be placed