for iPod Touch 7 iPod Touch 6 iPod Touch 5 iPod Touch 2019 Marble Texture Case Slim Flexible TPU Bumper Cushion Protective Case Back Cover with.

Marble Texture Case - Compatible with iPod Touch 7 Marble Texture Case, iPod Touch 6 Marble Texture Case, iPod Touch 5 Marble Texture Case, iPod Touch 2019 Marble Texture Case. All Round Protection-Soft flexible TPU frame with 4 reinforced corners provide drop absorption to protect your cellphone. Raised bumpers on side is protective when your phone drops. Snug Fit-Precise cutouts provide you with full access to ports, speakers and camera; Sensitive button covers allow responsive presses. Minimalism at Its Best-Light and thin, doesn't add bulk to your phone. Supports wireless charging and there is no need to take off the case of your phone case when charging. Perfect Gifts-This phone case should be a perfect gift for any occasoions like Birthdays, Christmas and Thanksgiving, etc.