for iPod Touch 2020 2019 7th 6th 5th Generation with 2 Glass Screen Protector Cover Heavy Duty Silicone Shock Absorbing Hybrid Bumper Protective.

SMART: Lightweight and sturdy. The ideal choice to add durable protection with multi-layered protection. PRECISE DESIGN: Perfect cutouts and form-fitting design allow easy access to all the buttons and features of the iPod. You can charge the iPod anytime without taking off the case. FULL PROTECTION: This full cover shock absorbing multi-layer bumper protects from drops and bumps, while the hardened interior screen cover protects against unwanted scratches and discoloration for extra durability. COMPATIBILITY: Designed for use with the Apple iPod Touch 7th 6th 5th Generation (years 2012-2020). SUITABILITY: Everyone who has an iPod Touch needs a protective (with two free bonus screen covers!).