From poetic cases inc.
For Iphone Xs Max Case Life Shockproof Anti-Slip Grip W/Screen Protector Black
Advertisement
type: fitted case/skin character: poetic items included: screen protector features:[ '360 protection', 'dual layer', 'full coverage', 'rugged', 'shockproof'] material: tpu wireless charging standard: qi compatible model: for apple iphone xs max color: black compatible brand: for apple design/finish: rugged mounting type: grip cable length: does not apply fastening: does not apply model: journeyman series mounting location: does not apply character family: poetic