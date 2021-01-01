From first deal
For iPhone X / XS Retro Flower Pattern Soft TPU Shockproof Protective Case Back Cover-iPhone X/XS/Red
Advertisement
Compatibility For Apple Compatible ModelFor iPhone X / XSMaterialTPU (Soft)FeatureNon-Yellow, Anti-Slip, Anti-Scratch, Shockproof, Accurate CutoutsTypeBack CoverPackage Inclueded1* Protective CaseTipsSince there are different models sold in this link, pictures of each models cannot be shown one by one. The following pictures take one of them as example to show features.