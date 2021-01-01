For iPhone X Clear Black Hard TPU Case

1 x For iPhone X/XS BasAcc Clear Black Hard TPU Case? WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including DE, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more informon go to P65Warnings. ca.gov. SIMPLE FLAUNTING DESIGN: The simple crystal-clear case will showcase the attractive original design and color of your device. Thin and lightweight case adds no extra bulk to your phone