For Iphone 5S/5 Wallet Case, Premium Leather Wallet Case [Card Slots] Flip Book Design Case With Viewing Stand For Iphone 5S/5 (Khaki)

[Elegant Design]: Simple, Elegant And Low Profile Design, Ultra-Slim And Super-Thin Without Any Bulky Feel, Case Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand. With This Phone Shell To Go Out, It Can Improve Your Mature Temperament. [Precise Incision]: Exquisite Cutouts Offer An Easier Access To All Ports, All Buttons, Sensors, Speakers And Camera On Your Phone. The Stitched Lining With Handmade Workmanship Looks Distinctive And Superior. [Multifunction]: The Book Case Combine The Wallet, Credit Card Holder And Stand-View Feature Together Into One Carrying Case.A Stand Function Is Provided For You To Watch Videos. [360 Degree Protection]: Wallet Case Provides A Full Degree Protection For Your Phone Which Can All The Corners To Keep Your Phone Away From Abrasion And Scratch.