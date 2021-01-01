For Iphone 12 Mini Soft Rabbit Leopard Print Case, Luxury Cute Bunny Ears Soft Tpu Case With Bling Diamond Silicone Case Fluffy Winter Protective.

Material: Plush, Silicone, Tpu, Gel: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Light Brown Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Mini New Fashion Design, Very Popular: Adorable Plush Bunny Ear Design With Rabbit Ears And Tail And Sparkly Glittered Diamonds And 3D Leopard Print Design Makes Your Phone Different And Eyes-Catching Protect Your Smartphone - The Cover Is Made Of Fluffy Material With A Soft Plush Outer Shell And An Interior Lining Made Of Rubber. Protect Your Phone From Dust, Dirt And Other Hazards. And The Artificial Fur Make You Unique And Feel Warm In Winter Unique Design - All Buttons And Ports Remain Easily Accessible Through The Newest Special Art Design Cover, Fits Perfectly For Speakers, Charging Ports, Audio Ports And Buttons Simple And Elegant - It Is Easy To Use, Washable, Adorable, Ultra Soft, Lightweight, Elegant Construction And Stitching, Slim, Thin, Ultralight, Eco-Friendly, Personal, High-Quality Material