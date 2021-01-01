From zizo
For Iphone 12/12 Pro 6.1' Case Rose Gold Division Shockproof Cover
Advertisement
type: fitted cases/skins compatible brand: for apple compatible model:[ 'for iphone 12 (6.1\')', 'for iphone 12 pro (6.1\')'] features:[ 'accessible controls', 'lightweight', 'shockproof', 'rugged', 'dual layer', 'easy to access all ports & buttons', 'easy to install & remove', 'drop protection', 'dual layer protection', 'shock absorption', 'comfortable grip'] material: tpu/pc design/finish: hybrid color: rose gold