From samar company, inc.
for iPad Pro 129 Case 2020 2018 with Pencil Holder Rebound Pencil iPad Case with Soft Flexible TPU Back Cover Auto SleepWake and Multiple Viewing.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PRECISE CUTOUTS Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 2020 & 2018 12.9 inch, giving you full access to the ports, buttons, and camera. NOT compatible with any other models. SUPPORTS PENCIL 2 Built-in pencil slot provides a secure and convenient place to store your Pencil RELIABLE COVER Works seamlessly with your iPad's auto sleep/wale function. TRIFOLD STAND The magnetic trifold stand allows for both viewing & typing stand modes. SMOOTH FINISH Made with a smooth, rubber-like polymer that feels great & and prevents your iPad from slipping.