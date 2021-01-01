From hypercom corporation
for iPad Pro 129 Case 2018 Leather Folio Stand Case Smart Cover for 2018 iPad Pro 129inch 3rd Generation Supports iPad Pencil Charging with Auto.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PLEASE NOTE - Exclusively designed for New Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Tablet (New 2018 Model 3rd Gen, Model number: A1876 / A2014 / A1895 / A1983), The Case will NOT FIT iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2017/2015/2020 (1st & 2nd & 4th GEN) or other iPad models. Premium Graded Material - Excellent workmanship with premium synthetic leather exterior and soft microfiber interior lining. (Case only!) UPGRADE VERSION (Nov 19, 2018): Designed for charge/pair with the New Apple Pencil.(Apple Pencil is NOT included). Multi-functional Features - Built in leather hand strap, pencil holder and organizer pocket. Auto Wake & Sleep Feature - Magnetic smart cover supports auto wake & sleep function. Secure Stand - Multiple slots able to set up multiple horizontal stand angles for watching movie or typing.