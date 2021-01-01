for iPad Air 105 3rd Gen 2019iPad Pro 105 2017 with Pencil Holder Ultra Slim Soft TPU Back and Trifold Stand Cover with Auto SleepWake Full Body.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed for iPad 10.5 - Exclusively designed for iPad Air 10.5 inch (3rd Gen) 2019 A2152/A2123/A2153and iPad pro 10.5 inch 2017 ( A1701/A1709 ) precise cut-outs, will NOT FIT other iPad models, Magnetic smart cover supports auto wake & sleep function. Pencil Holder Features - Using your Pencil whenever you want and never get lost easily to carry your pencil with your device. (Pencil is NOT included). The unique hole makes it easy to pull out the pencil. Full Body Protection Design - Soft TPU back shell protect your iPad Pro 10.5 from shocks, drops and impacts. Soft microfiber lining with PU leather exterior, prevent your tablet from scratched. Stable Tri-fold Stand - Built-in magnets, fold into a stand. Tri-fold front cover with dual standing positions for enjoy the most comfortable keyboard-typing and movie-viewing. Powerful magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off *